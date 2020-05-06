Riverdale's Love Square Will Continue When Season 5 Returns With Prom, Twists, and a New Theme

That Cliffhanger

"You think it means that it's someone who read the story, or is privy to the kids' efforts to get Mr. Honey fired, or someone who's been spying on Betty and Jughead, or has privileged information who is doing this, but I would be remiss in saying that there are lots of twists coming on this particular story, and that's all I'll say about that," he says. "But yours is a good observation, let me say that."

Of course, that cliffhanger was supposed to only be a cliffhanger until the next episode, not until the next season. The next episode would have been prom, and it was about half filmed before production had to shut down. Not only would we have seen more of this videotape situation, but it would have been a return to the love square that's plaguing the core four.

The Love Square

"In the last episode, it felt like when Betty and Archie had their really big conversation in the bunker, it felt like Betty was ready to recommit to Jughead and whatever her liaison or dalliance with Archie had been, it sort of reconfirmed her feelings for Jughead. Archie, on the other hand, felt to me as confused as he's ever been, and I think we're going to track both of those stories," Aguirre-Sacasa says. "We're going to track Betty trying to reconnect with Jughead and Archie trying to sort through his feelings, big picture about his life and Veronica in the next handful of episodes, and I would say that story is not done yet."