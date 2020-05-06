Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits.

E! News has learned that Cara and Ashley have split and that Cara is enjoying being single and spending time with great friends in quarantine.

It's been almost two years since the stars started dating, and one year since they went public with their relationship. In June 2019, Cara posted a video of her and the Pretty Little Liars alum having a steamy make out session.

In an interview at the TrevorLIVE Gala that same month, Cara told E! News the special reason behind why she decided to go public with their romance. For one, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and it was also the first anniversary of her relationship the actress.

"I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she shared. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"