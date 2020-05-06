Work(out) From Home: Shakira's Trainer Shares the Quickie Arm Routine She Does Before Taking the Stage

Each time Shakira takes the stage, she likes to get pumped. Jacked, really.

Because in addition to other pre-show rituals, the three-time Grammy-winning Colombian pop star likes to squeeze in a quickie arm routine courtesy of longtime trainer Anna Kaiser. The 43-year-old's "favorite workout," the New York City-based founder of The AKT Studios tells E! News, "She loves to do this before she goes onstage. It gets her muscles popping."

Plus it came from the same mind that got the "Me Gusta" singer sculpted ahead of this year's Super Bowl. So, uh, we're game.