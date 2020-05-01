Eva Mendes Responds to Fan Questioning Ryan Gosling's Parenting

Eva Mendes is trying to stay private in a public space.

It's no secret that the Hollywood actress prefers to keep her family life with Ryan Gosling away from the spotlight. But earlier this week, the New York & Company designer came across a comment on her Instagram that she felt compelled to respond to.

"Hi Eva, hope you will answer to my question. I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your lastest I saw that someone had thought what sometime I tought about your post." the fan shared in the comments section. "I mean sometime you seems a struggle single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn't help you."

Instead of clapping back, Eva thanked her follower for the "honest comment." She proceeded to deliver an "honest answer" that sheds light on why she likes to keep her personal life private.

"I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a ‘tired mama' and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas' it's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do," Eva explained. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private."