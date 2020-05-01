Eva Mendes Responds to Fan Questioning Ryan Gosling's Parenting

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 1, 2020 10:09 AM
Eva Mendes is trying to stay private in a public space.
It's no secret that the Hollywood actress prefers to keep her family life with Ryan Gosling away from the spotlight. But earlier this week, the New York & Company designer came across a comment on her Instagram that she felt compelled to respond to.
"Hi Eva, hope you will answer to my question. I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your lastest I saw that someone had thought what sometime I tought about your post." the fan shared in the comments section. "I mean sometime you seems a struggle single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn't help you."
Instead of clapping back, Eva thanked her follower for the "honest comment." She proceeded to deliver an "honest answer" that sheds light on why she likes to keep her personal life private.
"I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a ‘tired mama' and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas' it's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do," Eva explained. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private."
She continued, "I don't want to involve him or how he parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it's best that I continue to disclose what I'm comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It's not about being cagey or weird, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women."
Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock
Many fans and followers expressed their appreciation for the candid post. In fact, some moms who are far from public figures expressed how they can relate to Eva's mindset.
"I love this reply. And I am not famous in any sense and I am also a very private person," one user shared. "I choose to keep parts of my life to myself and close family and friends. I admire this."
Eva replied, "Right? I get it. I was like this wayyyy before I became an actress. I was like this when I was little and it came off as ‘secretive' but really it's just private. Thanks for getting it."
Eva and Ryan have been together for a little under a decade. They share two daughters together named Esmeralda and Amada.
