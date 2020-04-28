Hilary Duff Shares Her Mother's Day Gift Guide

Kohl's
by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 9:19 AM
Hilary Duff's approach to buying the perfect Mother's Day gift? Making it personalized.
"Kohl's has something for everyone!" the mom of two said of her partnership with the retailer. "I've learned that the best gifts are ones that are personalized, so whether your mom is active, nurturing, tech-savvy, stylish—or a little bit of everything—you'll find a gift she'll really love."
Hilary has picked out some of her favorite Kohl's gifts for each type of mom below, from training tights for the active mom to bangles for the stylish mother. If you're running late picking out a gift this year, that doesn't mean mom has to miss out on any of Hilary's recommendations. Kohl's has you covered with a curbside pick-up service, available at most Kohl's stores daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thanks to this service, you won't have to wait for anything to show up in the mail. Learn more about how to use it here. But first, check out Hilary's curated gift guide below!
If mom is using an age-old blender that doesn't work properly, upgrade her kitchen with a NutriBullet. She'll love making smoothies, soups and more using one of these babies.
Mom can wear these bracelets together or separately to spruce up her look. Throw them in with any other gift in this list.
If mom's pans are scratched up and time-worn in a bad way, she'll really appreciate receiving one of these cast-iron skillets. They come in three sizes starting at $12.
You can never have too many training tights, and these come in 11 different shades to choose from. Hilary loves this pink hue that's perfect for spring.
Mom can take her music anywhere thanks to this portable record player. It isn't all retro, though: Its built-in Bluetooth wirelessly streams music from most Bluetooth-enabled devices, actually.
This hobo bag is great because it even fits a laptop. It comes in four different colors, so you'll be able to find one that suits mom best.
