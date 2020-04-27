Celebrity Glam Squads Share Their Mother's Day Gift Picks

by Mike Vulpo & Amanda Williams | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This Mother's Day, it's all about treating mom to some quality self-care.
For many Americans, this annual holiday is going to look a little different this year. At the same time, there are still plenty of ways to showcase your love for mom.
As sons and daughters search for the perfect gift online, we decided to ask some of Hollywood's top makeup artists, hairstylists and glam squad members for their self-care suggestions. Spoiler alert: They didn't disappoint.
"It's so important to have moments of relaxation for every mother," celebrity nail artist Alex Jachno shared with E! News. "Self-care is not just about what you put on, but also with what you surround yourself with."
From luxurious robes and glorious candles to rejuvenating masks and at-home facials, get more than a few creative ideas in our guide below.
Ash K Holm
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Camilla Cabello, Shay Mitchell
"Ice rollers promote healthy blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, depuff and brighten under eyes, calms inflammation and redness from breakouts/sunburns, temporality contracts blood vessels to tighten pores and helps relive headaches. Here's a tip: Apply your skincare and use the ice roller to massage into skin. Sterilize roller with alcohol after each use."
Isabel Alysa
Celebrity Tan Artist and Founder of Dolce Glow
Recently Worked With: Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Becky G
"This is one of the most comfortable fit leggings I've ever worn! I also love the sports bra. So comfy and stretchy, but gives the perfect support. This cute set is perfect for a Mother's Day gift because there is nothing better than the feeling of getting a workout in as a Mom. Ultimate self-care and definitely important! All my mommy friends love this set."
Emma Willis
Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Giuliana Rancic, Kristin Cavallari, Rachel Zoe, Ashley Greene
"Kiehl's Crème De Corps has been a trusted fave of mine (both personally and in my kit) for many a years and is a pure treat for the body with its super luxurious rich hydrating moisturizing properties. Your Mum is gonna LOVE ya for getting her this gem!"
Jamie Greenberg
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Jane Levy
"I think people need to really set up a sanctuary and take the time to meditate, even if it's five minutes! The salt lamp is amazing for setting the mood. Then give them gift code for Calm. You can find anything you want to meditate the way you want to. It's a win win!"
Hailey Hoff
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Tanya Rad, Ashley Tisdale, Tracy Tudor, Hailee Seinfeld
"I would suggest splurging on the Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask. It mainly helps with giving your skin that clearer and more even skin complexion while also targets those stubborn fine lines and wrinkles."
Daniel Blaylock-Napolitan
Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Idina Menzel, Camila McConaughey, Stephanie Hollman, Stassi Schroeder
"Some moms want the house clean and some moms want their makeup clean! For the latter, I would highly recommend this clean beauty highlight stick from Westman Atelier. Designed for all skin types, LIT UP is a translucent gel highlighter that instantly revives lackluster skin with gorgeous iridescent undertones. This luxurious, non-toxic gift will make both your Mom and your Mother Nature proud! A must-have product for anyone that remembers what getting sleep looks like!"
Lindsay Doyle
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Maren Morris, Julianne Hough, Rita Wilson
"This Mother's Day, I am recommending one of my personal favorites, La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask. As a mom, a mask (and a glass of wine!) is my time to relax and unwind. This mask is a beautiful addition to your skincare routine and gives that extra surge of hydration and radiance. It hugs the face perfectly and visibly plumps, hydrates and nurtures the skin for a healthy-looking glow."
Candace Marino
Celebrity Facialist
Recently Worked With: Quincy Brown, Miranda Kerr, Grimes, Erika Girardi
"Since mom will likely be missing out on a trip to the spa this Mother's Day, you can bring the spa to her! This facial in a box is the at-home version of a signature treatment I do on my clients. It features a two-step no-rinse peel to exfoliate dead skin followed by a no-rinse hydrating sleep mask to illuminate, hydrate and plump the skin. This box is the closest you'll get to a professional grade treatment without having to leave the house."
Tarryn Feldman
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town
"Who doesn't love a robe?! A great robe at that!"
Alex Jachno
Art Department Celebrity Nail Artist
Recently Worked With: Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas, Renee Zellweger, Maya Rudolph
"Since our moms can't go to the spa or on a summer vacation, I want my mother to feel like I brought it to her. When I do someone's nails, its not just about the nails—it's about the experience. I always want them to feel relaxed and that starts with the environment around us. There is nothing better than a good candle, one with a scent that takes you out of your living room and into another world. A Thymes Neroli Sol candle does just that. She can light her candle, turn down the lights and have a pamper session and pretend she is somewhere else for a few hours."
David Keough
Art Department Celebrity Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Sarah Rafferty, Alison Sweeney, Catriona Balfe, Leah Remini
"This is a beautiful silk head scarf for women that is on Amazon that I feel could be a good fun thing for any mother especially through theses crazy times. Basically, this could cover up a whole multitude of sins or even if you don't want to wash your hair for a few days. Or if the at-home grays are out of control, she can also wear this around the house or hopefully someday soon out to the shops. This is the perfect time to just have a little fun with your hair."
Katrina Guevara
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Kelly Dodd, Christine Quinn
"Moms deserve the very best. I recommend Anjali MD Skincare products. Made from Energizing Botanicals, these products will bring your mom's skin back to life! She'll love how glowing and youthful her skin will look."
Rokael Lizama
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Beyonce, Nicole Schzeringer, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato
"I love this cleanser! It is great for prepping the skin for a smooth makeup application or just to reveal fresh glowing skin. It softens any dead skin layers to help exfoliate more gently without drying out your skin. A must have!"
Etienne Ortega
Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Christina Aguilera, the Kardashians, Becky G, Demi Lovato
"Women love fragrance, and even though I spoil my mom with things, she seems to always love the fragrances I gift her! I would say a great gift is KKW new fragrance collaboration with Kris Jenner! It's affordable and it smells amazing!"
Scott King
Celebrity Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Tisdale, Lisa Rinna, Ava Max, Snoh Aalegra
"This is amazing for when your hair looks dull in between salon visits. You just throw this gloss on in the shower for 20 minutes and it enhances, shine and makes your hair look super healthy and glossy."
Sean Harris
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Lori Harvey, Erika Jayne, Sierra Capri
"Pamper your mom with Tatcha Indigo Cream! This cream does it all—it nourishes, it firms, it soothes, it hydrates and it protects. Best of all, it's great for any skin type, even sensitive skin!"
Miles Jeffries
Celebrity Hairstylist
Recently Worked With: Mariah Carey, Angelica Ross, Annie Murphy, Kelly Osbourne
"A wise woman once said that the key to motherhood is to be able to be a great mom while managing to never look like one. Nothing screams youth like great skin and healthy glowing hair. Ouai Scalp and Body scrub is a nutrient rich treatment that detoxifies, exfoliates, balances and nourishes giving you that renewed scalp and body you deserve."
Gilbert Soliz
Celebrity Makeup Artist
Recently Worked With: Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox, Erika Jayne, Peta Murgatroyd
"This mini highlighting set will help give back the youthful radiance you deserve. It's an easy fool-proof way to let the world see you shine!"
Once you pick out the best gift for mom, complete it with some unique Mother's Day flowers.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?