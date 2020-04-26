How Stagecoach Became So Intertwined With Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation won't be heading to Stagecoach anytime soon.

While the country music festival was originally scheduled for this weekend, the event in Indio, Calif. was pushed back until the fall due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place Oct. 23, 24 and 25.

Even though this caused a few changes to the lineup, all of the headliners are still scheduled to perform. So, fans can expect to see Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church take the stage in six months. Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Old Dominion, Bryan Adams and Ashley McBryde are just a few of the other artists set to appear in the desert.

Fans of The Bachelor know many of the show's stars go to this event. In fact, the festival was brought up during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Blake Horstmann hooked up with Caelynn-Miller Keyes, as well as with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach. He then saw both of them on Bachelor in Paradise. As viewers will recall, Miller-Keyes accused Horstmann of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret. While the Colorado native apologized during their season, he later denied calling her a "mistake" on social media and claimed he "NEVER EVER EVER silenced" her. He also claimed he was under the impression "it was 'just sex' to her" and posted their private text exchange on social media, which he then deleted. Miller-Keyes, who is now in a relationship with fellow franchise member Dean Unglert, wrote she was "absolutely mortified" the texts were publicly shared and claimed they were "not an accurate representation" of their past relationship. Despite his "rough" season, Horstmann claimed he still intended to attend Stagecoach.