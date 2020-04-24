Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Letter From Kansas Farmer Will Inspire You to Pay It Forward

No act of kindness—no matter how big or small—is ever wasted.

It's no secret that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has his hands full these days as he tries to manage a state hit dramatically by the Coronavirus.

But in between meetings, interviews, press briefings and even time with brother Chris Cuomo, the New Yorker received a touching letter from a stranger that will absolutely inspire.

"I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging," Andrew shared on Instagram Friday morning. "He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York. This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration."

So what exactly did the letter say? A couple named Dennis and Sharon took a piece of paper to write a hand-written letter to the governor. After following the news, they felt the need to make a difference and donate.