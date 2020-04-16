Watch Prince William Virtually Open a Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William is virtually carrying out his royal duties.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, England via video conference. During his speech, William took a moment to thank staffers for their hard work in getting the emergency COVID-19 hospital, which will help those in the area that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, up and running in just 8 days.

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge," he said. "The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS."

While practicing social distancing, William has been virtually connecting with various charities to ensure that those affected by the pandemic are receiving essential resources during this challenging time. Earlier this week, the dad of three chatted with a local farmer that teamed up with the Duke's National Emergency Trust to provide families in need with food.