Prince William and Kate Middleton want us to know that practicing self-care is just as important as practicing social distancing.

With everything happening in the world with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple knows that these uncertain times can cause stress, anxiety and other effects to our well-being.

That's why they're sharing the importance of mental health care.

"The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone," the Duke and Duchess said in a statement, per The Telegraph.

"We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being," their statement continued. "By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."