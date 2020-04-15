Sorry, Chris Hemsworth! Cate Blanchett Now Has Thor's Hammer

Chris Hemsworth won't be bringing down the hammer any time soon.

On Tuesday's at-home episode of The Late Show, Cate Blanchett revealed that she got to keep a valuable prop from the Thor: Ragnarok set: Thor's hammer.

While catching up with host Stephen Colbert, the Blue Jasmine star told the funnyman that she has been doing a lot of cleaning while practicing social distancing, which has resulted in her finding souvenirs from her previous films.

"You know how that Thor film that was shut down in Australia? It wasn't anything to do with COVID-19. It was because I got the hammer," she proclaimed as she held up the Marvel superhero's hammer. "I have Mjölnir here. And, look at how easy I can lift it."

In addition to being the owner of Mjölnir, she showed off some of the goodies she took home from The Lord of the Rings set as well.