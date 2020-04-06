Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Teases a Tiger King ''Reunion'' Episode

Finished Tiger King? Fear not, because it's becoming more likely that another installment is on its way.

After exotic animal enthusiast and controversial star of the Netflix docu-series Jeff Lowe said "one more episode" was being filmed, another member of the cast has a few—albeit intriguing—details to share.

Joe Exotic's husband, Dillon Passage, re-appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show on Monday and confirmed that a "reunion" of sorts will take place. Dillon said he will not appear in the not-yet announced project, explaining, "It's going to be a live episode, kind of like a reunion. Netflix didn't contact me to apart of that."

When Andy asked if Carole Baskin, Joe's enemy and the target of his attempted murder-for-hire plot, would participate, Dillon responded, "I have no idea. It's more like a talent interview. That's how [the producer] described it."