Move Over, Peter Weber! Mike Johnson Is Flirting With Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca

Does Mike Johnson has his eyes set on some from The Bachelor?

The Bachelorette alum is raising eyebrows after he left a flirty comment on Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca's latest Instagram post, fueling speculation that the pair might be an item.

Lounging on a furry white blanket and showing off her gorgeous wavy locks, Julie can be seen smizing intensely at the camera in her Instagram pic, which she captioned, "Me, all day everyday right now." Naturally, a shot this stunning warranted several adoring comments, but it was Mike's that stood out.

"Damn! Are you a producer or the future bachelorette," he wrote, adding a rose emoji. After seeing his comment, Julie replied, "@mikejohnson1_ & I hear you're the bachelor now?" Keeping things flirty and cryptic, he responded, "@julielaplaca lmfao yesterday only."

This isn't the first time that Julie has been romantically linked to a member of the Bachelor Nation.