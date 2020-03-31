Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Joyful Time at Home With Baby Archie

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 31, 2020 2:45 PM
Following their split from the British royal family and their recent move to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare focusing on their time with their 10-month-old son Archie.
A source shared with E! News that "like many parents, they are focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family."
The source added that Archie has been "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives." And like any loving and proud parents, Archie "brings a great deal of joy" to both Prince Harry and Meghan during "these scary times."
Last week, a source also confirmed that the couple had recently left Canada to settle in Meghan's hometown and live in a "large" home in the Los Angeles area.
On Monday morning, the couple also posted their last Instagram from their @SussexRoyal social media account. "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise," their Instagram post read.
"What's most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," the post went on. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues."
Shutterstock
Like many others, Harry and Meghan also had their own plans interrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Most people in the world have had their plans changed as a result of COVID-19 and Meghan and Harry are no different," the source shared. "But ultimately their work has not changed—they are still talking to organizations and charities they have worked with to see how they can help. The circumstances have changed but their intent to help has not."
Most recently, Donald Trump tweeted that the United States would not be paying for the pair's security protection.
"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection," Trump tweeted. "They must pay!"
In response to Trump's tweet, a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to British press that, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."
