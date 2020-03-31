Tommy Boy Turns 25: Secrets About the Movie That Will Make You Cry "Holy Schnikes"

CBS via Getty Images

"Chris was always doing that bit to me at work," Spade wrote during a Reddit AMA, per Rolling Stone. "We shared an office, and you had to walk through our office to get to Chris Rock and Adam Sandler's office, so these two microscopic offices were back to back, and Chris' desk was behind mine, and he didn't really know how to write, or read, really (kidding!) but he would come in bored, because I would have to write my sketches to try to get on but they would always let him on, so he would get behind me and be bored, everyone would write him sketches, and he would say, 'Davey... Turn around,' and I said, 'If this is 'Fat Guy in a Little Coat,' I'm not turning around. It's not funny anymore.' And he would say, 'No, I've got a whole new thing I'm doing.' And then I'd turn around, and it would be him in my Levi jacket, and he would say, 'Fat guy in little coat! Don't you give up on it!'

"And so when we did Tommy Boy, we were just looking for jokes and scenes to make them better, and we decided that was funny to us, maybe it would be funny to there people," he added, per the magazine. "So we put 'Fat Guy in a Little Coat' in, and he sang it (which was funny, and not the plan), and then we had to cut the coat in the back to make sure it would rip."