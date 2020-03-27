Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto and More Stars Who Can't Get Enough of Tiger King

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 12:56 PM
Celebs are just as obsessed about Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness as many of you are.
The new Netflix true crime docu-series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joseph Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, his big cat zoo and his murder-for-hire plot, has mesmerized the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Cardi B and other stars, many of whom have been sharing memes online.
Teigen posted on her Twitter page on Thursday an altered Tiger King publicity pic showing and John Legend's 1-year-old son Miles Stephens' face photoshopped onto the face of Joe, who is cuddling a tiger.
Earlier, a fan asked Teigen, who stars in the upcoming Quibi series Chrissy's Court, "Hey Chrissy! I got one for ya.. Did Carole Baskin feed her husband to the tigers or what? #ChrissysCourt."
"It is my opinion that I believe someone named Don has maybe gone through a woman named Carole's meat grinder for sure," Teigen replied.
Cardi B also tweeted about the show on Thursday.
"They did Joe so dirty over and over again," she wrote.
She also tweeted, "Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ?"
Leto held a Tiger King viewing party on Twitter on Thursday and also shared a Joe Exotic meme bearing his face.
We’re watching #TigerKing tonight for #JaredLetoCinemaClub 🐯🤴See ya at 6PM PDT here on Twitter pic.twitter.com/D4DLfY8KD2— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 26, 2020
"Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let's do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub," he wrote.
Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let’s do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub pic.twitter.com/ZfDX2QW9F1— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020
"For the record I've seen the entire series. Hold on to your [hat emoji] and get ready for a wild [cat emoji] ride," he said.
Dax Shepard tweeted on Wednesday, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."
"Um, step aside, pal," replied Edward Norton. "You're way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn't that be fun?"
Jax Taylor also replied to Shepard, writing, "I agree and I won't even watch it, you are the only one for this role, from one Detroiter to another, please. #tigerking."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?