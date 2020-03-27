Kylie Jenner’s Bubbly Photo of Stormi Webster Will Make You Smile

Stormi Webster is here to brighten up your day.
In her famous mom Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post from her bath time, the adorable 2-year-old is fully submerged in bubbles and peeked her head out to flash the camera a sweet smile.
"this pic makes me happy," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the photo. After seeing Kylie's photo, sister Kim Kardashian commented, "This makes me so happy!!" Hailey Bieber also chimed in: "This makes me happy too."
In recent days, the 22-year-old and her mini-me have been spending quality time together as they practice social distancing. Last week, Kylie joked that being pregnant with Stormi back in 2017 helped prepare her to stay indoors for long periods of time. "Towards the end of my pregnancy helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside," she said via Instagram. "But it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books. I would do full spa days and take long baths."
Also joining the mother-daughter duo is Travis Scott. "Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house. Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie," a source shared with E! News. "Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi."
While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Sicko Mode" rapper "don't want to put a label" on their current relationship status, the pair remain focused on raising Stormi and doing what's best for her. The insider also added that Kylie is "happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities."
For Travis and Stormi, one of their daily activities include shooting some hoops together. On Tuesday, he shared an adorable video of himself and his little girl playing basketball on his Instagram.
Relive Stormi's cutest moments below:
Bath Time
"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic.
Twinning
"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!
Yachting
"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.
Playtime
Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.
Stormi Earrings
Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.
Butterfly Babe
"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"
Love of My Life
"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.
"Peek A Boo"
Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!
Kisses
"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo.
Jet-Setting
"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.
Snow Bunnies
Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.
Stylish
Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
Like Daddy, Like Daughter
Travis captioned this pic "Daddy's hair" as Stormi rocks her papa's signature braids.
Costume Queen
Recognize this look? Stormi paid homage to her mom's 2019 Met Gala ensemble with this year's Halloween costume.
Halloween Prep
Stormi and her mom pose for a photo at the pumpkin patch! "let the festivities begin," Kylie captioned it.
Throwback
"about a year ago with my baby," Kylie wrote. "where does the time go.."
Getaway
Eight months after she treated Stormi to a birthday vacation in paradise, Kylie shared a few nostalgic snapshots to Instagram.
Wedding Date
Kylie and Stormi share a kiss while attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30, 2019.
Amour
Kylie and Stormi take the French Riviera! "Baby we should hit the South of France," she wrote on Instagram.
Positano Princesses
The mommy-daughter duo share kisses enjoying the views in Positano.
A Special Bond
"A love without limits," Kylie wrote in Positano.
Baby Blue
Like mother, like daughter!
Happy Birthday Mom
Kylie Jenner and her daughter sing "Happy Birthday" together during the reality star's 22nd birthday trip to Italy.
Adventuring
"we took our baby on an adventure yesterday," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she's the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul."
Matching
"mini me," Kylie captioned this IG photo of herself and Stormi sharing what looks like a pretty special moment. That's love!
And Presenting...
One very adorable toddler totally killing it in an outfit just like her mom's!
BFFs
Kylie and Stormi cuddle up for a quick mirror pic. "my real life bestie," the cosmetics-slash-skincare mogul wrote on Instagram.
Explorers
Stormi and True check out a petting zoo!
Playing Pretend
Abracadabra! "Sunday with my favorite little people," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi and her cousin making magic happen on a sunny weekend afternoon.
Dad's Day
"Happy Father's Day @travisscott," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "I love the love you share with our daughter. Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you .."
Catching Some Z's
Nap time! "The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn't wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet," Travis wrote in his own Father's Day Instagram post.
Sweet Memories
Throwback! Alongside her contemporary Father's Day photo on IG, Kylie shared this heartwarming dad-daughter snapshot of Travis cradling an infant Stormi.
Snuggles
"Mamas gotchu forever baby ♥️," Kylie wrote on Instagram in June 2019.
Doting Daddy
"my loves" Kylie wrote on Stormi's b-day.
Daddy-Daughter Cutenes
"ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI'S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER," Travis wrote.
B-Day Girl
Travis continued, "UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."
Mirror Selfie Time
"Ugh I love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart [heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram in November 2018.
Snow Bunny
" Stormi takes the snow," Kylie captioned this jet-setting pic of her little one.
One Year Old!
"MY GIRLS" Kylie captioned this pic during a first birthday getaway for little Stormi and BFF Jordin Woods.
Birthday Wishes
The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan sent Stormi wishes on her first birthday on Feb. 1, 2019. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" Kim wrote. "We love you so much!!!"
Splish Splash
"she's in heaven here," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi enjoying a shower in the sand.
Look Who's Walking!
Kylie shared a pic of Stormi walking ahead of her first b-day.
A Year to Remember
Kylie shared this gorgeous photo with her baby girl before 2018 to a close thanking her fans for their love and noting that "having Stormi of course has made it the best."
Daddy's Girl
Stormi shared a sweet moment with her dad in November and we can't stop smiling at it.
Kisses From Kendall
"sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful, i hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. i love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday."
Burberry Baby
Kylie posted a photo of baby Stormi wearing a cute Burberry dress.
