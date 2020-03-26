Spring Clean With These 13 Things You Never Knew You Needed

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's spring cleaning time! You know, the season when every home could use a bit of dusting, scrubbing down and reorganizing.

Whether you've been putting it off or itching to get to it, we've rounded up all our favorite gadgets and cleansers to help make your spring cleaning journey as quick, easy and refreshing as possible. You can finally get yourself a self-cleansing and self-changing trash can (yes, it really does exist!), Amazon's most-wanted humidifier to moisten the air, Swiffer's amazing version of a mop, and so much more.

You may not have expected to make these products part of your annual spring cleaning, but you'll be glad you did. Shop them below!