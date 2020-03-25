Demi Lovato Is Dating Young and the Restless Alum Max Ehrich

There's a new man in Demi Lovato's life!

The 27-year-old pop star is dating former Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich, 28. The news comes as the two have been exchanging flirty messages with one another on Instagram in recent days, and three months after E! News learned that she and model Austin Wilson broke up after dating for several weeks.

"Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

Millions of people worldwide have remained at home in recent weeks amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," the source said. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. They have spent a lot of time together but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet."

Lovato and Ehrich have not commented on the nature of their relationship, which was first reported by Us Weekly.

On Monday, the actor posted on his Instagram page a black and white photo of himself shirtless, writing, "When u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay...have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3." Lovato commented, "Fine by me..."