2020 ACM Awards Gets New Date After Coronavirus Postpones Show

Country Music's Party of the Year has a new date.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will now air Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Academy and dick clark productions shared the news on Monday. Keith Urban, who has won 15 ACM Awards over the course of his career, will host the 55th annual award show for the very first time.

Other details, including the venue and performers for the big night, will be announced "soon."

As fans will recall, the event was originally scheduled for April 5 and was set to be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. A special called ACM Presents: Our Country will now air on this date instead. The program will feature at-home performances from country artists, as well as clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments.

The award show wasn't the only to be postponed. The iHeartRadio Music Awards, the GLAAD Media Awards, the Billboard Music Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards have all been postponed, as well.