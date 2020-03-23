Kim Kardashian's SKIMS & 26 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Billie: The fab body brand is donating $100,000 to food banks across the country helping those affected by the virus.

Corkcicle: Support small businesses affected by COVID-19 by sharing the name of your local Corkcicle retailer at checkout. In turn, the brand will send the store a check for the sale.

Everlane: All the proceeds from sales of the 100% Human collection will be donated to the Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Farmacy Beauty: For 30 days as of March 17, this fab beauty brand is donating 10,000 meals a day to Feeding America, and encouraging donations to the organization's COVID-19 Rescue Fund. They plan to match contributions.

Grande Cosmetics: Get 15% off your order, and the brand will donate 15% of earnings to Feeding America to help the food insecure.

Heartloom: 20% of the proceeds from every order are going to Feeding America March 16-22.

Hermoza: Nominate your personal hero during The Modern Day Heroes Campaign, and the swimsuit brand will choose three each week to select an item from their store.

Hiki: The new body care brand is donating two free products to hospital and medical facility workers, along with anyone who needs a little personal care, who tag the brand on Instagram with @arfabrands and use the hashtag #TodayImFeeling.

Hu Kitchen: Purchase a box of Hu's amazingly delicious crackers at 15% off, and they'll match with donations of an equal number of boxes to two local New York food banks dedicated to helping the food insecure!

Keen Footwear: The brand will donate $10,000,000 pairs of shoes to workers on the frontlines of the crisis, and their families at home. Just fill out a form on their website to tell them who could use the support.