Presley Gerber Debuts Massive 2nd Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber has some new ink.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another face tattoo and debuted his new ink on Instagram. This time around, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son had the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo tattooed inside of a star on his left cheek.

"Colorblind," the young star captioned his post, where he can be seen showing off his new tat in a black and white selfie. Also visible in the post is his first face tattoo, which says "Misunderstood" on his right cheek.

Back in February, Presley nearly broke the Internet with the unexpected tattoo. He recruited celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena to help bring his idea to life and documented the painful process on social media. "Thanks homie," he wrote on Instagram. Poking fun at the placement of the tattoo, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."

Since inking his famous face, the model has become subject to backlash from his followers, who were quick to voice their disapproval in the comments section.