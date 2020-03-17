Presley Gerber Debuts Massive 2nd Face Tattoo

by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 9:19 AM
Presley Gerber has some new ink.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another face tattoo and debuted his new ink on Instagram. This time around, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son had the Los Angeles Dodgers' logo tattooed inside of a star on his left cheek.
"Colorblind," the young star captioned his post, where he can be seen showing off his new tat in a black and white selfie. Also visible in the post is his first face tattoo, which says "Misunderstood" on his right cheek.
Back in February, Presley nearly broke the Internet with the unexpected tattoo. He recruited celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena to help bring his idea to life and documented the painful process on social media. "Thanks homie," he wrote on Instagram. Poking fun at the placement of the tattoo, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."
Since inking his famous face, the model has become subject to backlash from his followers, who were quick to voice their disapproval in the comments section.
Just last week, he addressed their negative comments in his Instagram Stories, saying, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"
He also confronted his critiques shortly after getting the tattoo in a candid Instagram Live. "I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s--t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything," he said. "I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."
According to Page Six, he reportedly told viewers, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."
After unveiling his new ink, neither Cindy, Rande nor sister Kaia Gerber have commented on Presley's tattoos publicly, but a source close to the family told E! News that the supermodel and the Tequila mogul are "definitely concerned about their son" and "truly want to make sure he is okay."
"He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," the insider shared with E! News, noting that they've wanted to get Presley help since his 2019 DUI. "They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him."
