Stagecoach Music Festival Reveals New Lineup After Coronavirus Postponement

Stagecoach just made another change-up.

On Friday, Stagecoach announced a new lineup following news that it will be postponing the fan-favorite musical festival due to coronavirus concerns.

Country music favorites Brett Young, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane and Dan + Shay will no longer be performing at 2020 Stagecoach, which will now be kicking off on Friday October 23 through Sunday, October 25 instead of April 24 through April 26. Filling in for the "10,000 Hours" crooners is Old Dominion, who will be performing on Saturday. Thankfully, headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church will still be taking the stage at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif.

"Hold on to your wristbands, the party is on for October 23-25, 2020!" the official Stagecoach Instagram shared, along with a newly updated lineup for the 2020 festival. "Looking forward to seeing you at the first ever fall edition of Stagecoach." As of now, no new acts haven't been added to replace the remaining slots, but we know that the annual country music celebration will still be epic regardless.