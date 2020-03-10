The Bachelor Finally Revealed Peter Weber's "Unprecedented" Ending. Now What?

That was certainly not what we expected.

After weeks of Chris Harrison and Peter Weber himself promising we were in for an ending to The Bachelor that was "unique" and "unprecedented" and "riveting," and then switching to telling us that no one actually even knew how it was going to end, we were expecting something...else. We were expecting a proposal. A real profession of love. A Bachelor ending. Instead, we got something so much darker, stranger, and sadder than we could have imagined.

Here's what happened: After Madison left on her own accord, Peter did not tell Hannah Ann right away. Instead, he let her panic, and almost not even show up to the proposal. He didn't even tell her until halfway through the proposal, during a speech that was extremely unclear about which way it was going.

But he did propose, and the couple was happy for about .2 seconds. Pete's family was beyond thrilled that he had chosen the girl who was, in their eyes, the right one.