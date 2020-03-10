The Bachelor's Peter Weberhas some explaining to do.

Like Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Pilot Pete appears to regret his decision to ask one woman to marry him and not another. In the finale of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old both proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss and dumped her.

In his conversation with the 23-year-old prior to the After the Final Rose, he stated he simply isn't "able to give" her everything she wanted. "I'm so sorry. Like, this is, like, never what I ever, ever envisioned, ever," he said in a feeble attempt to comfort his now-ex.

Then, when it came time to sit down in front a live audience, Peter revealed how he was able to propose to Hannah Ann without revealing how "torn" he was between her and Madi. He explained, "Hannah Ann, when I told you I love you, I did love you. I swear to God. I swear to God, I never would have proposed to you if I didn't feel that love in my heart. I swear. And believe me, it kills me so much to know what I took away from you. That is something I have to live with, and I wish I could give it back to you more than anything."