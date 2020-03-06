Christina Aguilera's New Songs Will Get You Even More Excited for Mulan

Christina Aguilera just gave us another big reason to get excited for Mulan.

Just weeks before the release of Disney's highly anticipated movie, a new song from the soundtrack has been released.

"Hi Fighters! I have two songs, 'Loyal Brave True,' and a new reimagined version of 'Reflection' on @Disney's new live action film @Mulan, out March 27th!" Christina shared on Instagram with her 6.7 million fans. "#Mulan and #Reflection have been such a special part of my life and this film is a beautiful continuation of this legacy."

She continued, "Go see the film in theaters March 27th…...and the #LoyalBraveTrue single is out now! Hope you love it as much as I do."

Fans first speculated that a new rendition of "Reflection" was coming when Christina teased it during one of her Las Vegas The Xperience residency shows at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. This time, however, it's totally official.