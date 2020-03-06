Watch Justin Bieber Go Undercover and Surprise Fans on the Friends Set

Could this be any more amazing?

On Friday, some unsuspecting Friends fans got the souvenir of a lifetime when Justin Bieber went undercover to the show's set on the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Los Angeles with The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Just last month Jennifer Anistondid a similar prank, leaving fans totally stunned when she photobombed their pictures.

Disguised as a tour guide, the "Yummy" singer donned an official Warner Brothers Studio uniform and brought back his mustache to surprise guests as they checked out the iconic orange couch and toured Central Perk. To kick off the epic prank, Justin greeted a pair of fans with a Canadian-inspired accent and asked the tourists questions about the beloved ‘90s sitcom. "Do you have a favorite character?" he asked the fans, who listed Matt LeBlanc's Joey. "I'm a Joey guy too…Can you say, ‘How you doin?'"

For the next group, Justin wanted to make sure that the guests felt at home while sitting on the couch.