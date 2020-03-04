Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 9:29 PM
Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood.
As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star is expecting her first baby with her fiance. Their little one will join older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, who the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," the singer said during an Instagram Q&A after the video premiered. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."
"We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Katy continued. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's, I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."
The exciting news comes over a year after Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. It's unclear if the star-studded duo will wait to tie the knot till they welcome their bundle of joy, but no matter what, it will be a festive occasion filled with fun and excitement.
As it is, Katy and Orlando seem to be quite the amusing couple, as they are often seen going on fun vacations and doing thrilling activities. Add in a baby and these two are guaranteed to have a truly fairy-tale life together.
Keep scrolling to relive Katy and Orlando's love story!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!
Splash News
It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.
AKM-GSI
After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.
Splash News
There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.
The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.
She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."
BACKGRID
Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.
Roger / BACKGRID
The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.
Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.
"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another with their dogs, Nugget and Mighty.
In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."
Orlando and Katy give their pups a cuddle as they enjoy a day out in the snow.
