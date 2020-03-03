Ty Burrell Felt "Emotionally 18" As Modern Family Finished Filming

Ty Burrell is just one of the many stars of Modern Family who's feeling all the feelings as the show comes to an end.

Filming was completed on the series finale a couple of weeks ago, and Burrell spoke about the emotions that come along with that in an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, comparing it to high school graduation.

"I think the closest analogue I can come up with is sort of like when you graduate from high school, because we've been together for basically that amount of time, right? So it's felt like kind of all the feelings. There's a lot of sadness, but there's a lot of gratitude and you feel emotionally 18, and everybody's sort of overpromising like in high school where you're like, I'm gonna see you every day. We're still gonna talk, we're gonna have coffee every weekend."