The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller Finally Addresses Those Homewrecker Rumors

Victoria Fuller is in the hot seat.

After being given the boot by Peter Weberon tonight's episode of The Bachelor, a newly single Victoria F. sat down with host Chris Harrison to rehash all the drama she found herself embroiled in throughout the season.

As a quick recap, Victoria's hometown date was sidelined after an anonymous ex of Peter came to warn him about Victoria's alleged history of home-wrecking. Then off camera, Cosmo magazine decided against making Victoria their Bachelor issue cover star because she modeled in a campaign inspired by the imagery of the White Lives Matter organization. (Victoria had previously apologized for her involvement.)

The 25-year-old adamantly denied the "very serious" claims made against her, saying, "This was extremely frustrating to me."