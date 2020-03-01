Inside Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson's Renaissance and Star Wars-Themed Wedding

Amanda Knox is a married woman.

The 32-year-old wed Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! News can confirm. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities kicked off in the afternoon, with around 100 guests attending the low-key, DIY gathering.

"The groom and his friends spent the day setting up," a source tells E! News. "They brought in a beer keg, ice, popcorn, potato salad and chips. They also had a Pompeii Wood Fired Pizza oven in the back to make personal pizzas. There were gold, silver and white balloon arches set up and many people wore shiny gold costumes to go with the color theme."

While some wore Renaissance and Medieval outfits, according to the source, others chose Star Wars costumes. For her part, the bride had a combination of both. "She had her hair in two buns like Princess Leia and wore a yellow jumpsuit," adds the insider. "It was a fun afternoon and evening and a big costume party." Guests sipped on Bloody Marys while dancing the night away. "At the end of the night," the source shares, "Amanda and Christopher left with a group of friends to continue the party at home."