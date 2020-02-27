Helen Mirren Praises Meghan Markle Amid Royal Exit

Helen Mirren knows a thing or two about the Royal Family. The 74-year-old actress won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the movie The Queen and played Her Majesty in the Broadway production of The Audience.

So, what are her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit?

"I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it. Hugely actually," the star, who was given the title of Dame in 2003, told Variety in an interview published Thursday. "Of course, it is complicated."

She also had high praise for the Duchess of Sussex.

"Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family—charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be...Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn't seem to be neurotic…So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They'll find another victim...probably me," she continued with a laugh.