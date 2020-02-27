David Beckham Defends Pal Prince Harry Amid Royal Exit

David Beckham is standing by his friend Prince Harry.

The 44-year-old soccer star defended the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex on Thursday's episode of Today.

"Harry's a friend, you know, and we're very proud of the Royal Family," Beckham, who has known Harry for at least a decade and attended his wedding in 2018 with his wife Victoria Beckham, said. "You know, I'm a big royalist. You know, seeing him grow into being a great father, you know, that's one thing that he'd always cared about. I just hope that Harry's OK and he's, you know, becoming the best father, and I can see that that's happening."

Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family in January. They also expressed their intent to become financially independent and to split their time between the U.K. and North America.