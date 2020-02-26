Prince Harry Asks to Be Called Just "Harry" During U.K. Return

Just call him "Harry."

Prince Harry attended the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday. Before he took the stage to say a few words, the host, Ayesha Hazarika, told the crowd the Duke of Sussex wanted to be referred to by just his first name.

"He's made it clear we that we are all just to call him 'Harry,'" she said, per a video shared by The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English. "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

The decision may not come as a huge surprise to royal admirers. Back in January, Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back as "senior" members of the royal family and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Per the agreement, the two will no longer undertake representative duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sussex website, they will also "no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."

This marked Harry's first time back in the U.K. since reuniting with Meghan and their son Archie Harrison in Canada, where the trio has been residing, back in January.