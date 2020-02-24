Charlie Heaton Makes Rare Comment About His Relationship With Natalia Dyer

It's been over three years since Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer first sparked romance rumors. While their relationship is no longer a secret, the Strangers Things stars did keep things under wraps in the beginning.

During a new interview with GQ, the 26-year-old actor was asked why the two were "cagey" in the initial stages.

"We didn't really know what the relationship was," Heaton told the magazine, insisting they weren't trying to be sneaky.

Still, they didn't fool The Duffer Brothers.

"That first audition, we did a chemistry read with [Heaton and] Natalia," Matt Duffer, one of the creators of the show, told the publication, "and sparks were flying."

While the Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler celebs started stirring speculation in 2016, they wouldn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until 2017. Still, they tend to keep their personal lives private. Although, they have made a few rare comments about the other on social media and in interviews.

"It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with," the 25-year-old actress told Refinery 29 in 2019. "It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."