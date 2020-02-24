Remembering Kobe Bryant: See His Life in Photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service honoringKobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The event, dubbed a celebration of Kobe's life, comes three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and retired star of the team was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl, one of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's four daughters, and seven other people.

Tickets for the memorial cost $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, an homage to Kobe's 24 jersey number. Proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private funeral near their family's Southern California home.

Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before they traded him to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire NBA career and with whom he won five championships. He wore both No. 8 and 24 jerseys, both of which were retired by the franchise.

Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images

Early Beginnings

The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Lakers Bound

After being the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe the traded his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Champs

Bryant is joined Shaquille O''Neal as they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Black Mamba

Bryant helped the Lakers to a victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

Eye on the Prize

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls is guarded by Bryant during a 2007 game played in L.A.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life In Photos

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

No. 1 Fan

Pictured here at the NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and longtime love Vanessa were married in 2001. 

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Life In Photos

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Olympian

Kobe and fellow NBA player Lebron James of the U.S. Men's Senior National Team defeatied Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Family Forever

In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Legends Never Die

 Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's Game Seven win at the 2010 NBA Finals. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Taking It All In

Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade following their NBA championships win in 2010. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

An Icon

Bryant accepted the Icon Award onstage during the 2016 ESPYS.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life In Photos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Soulmates

The couple attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Harry How/Getty Images

A Fond Farewell

Bryant's family were by his side as he retired both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseysat Staples Center in Dec. 2017. 

Kobe Bryant, Life In Photos

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar Winner

At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kobe's Little Girl

Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks in Nov. 2019.

Take part in E! News' Celebration of Life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday, Feb. 24 starting at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.

