Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Break Up After Less Than a Year of Marriage

It's over for Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has broken up after less than a year of marriage.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," they said in a statement to BachelorNation.com, the official website of Bachelor show producers. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

"We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply," they continued. "We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

The reality stars tied the knot in Mexico in June 2019. The wedding was televised and appeared on season six of the ABC show. They even invited a few of their fellow Bachelor Nation members to their big day, including the celebs from that season.

Fans first met the health and fitness coach on Arie Luyendyk Jr. .'s season of The Bachelor. They were then introduced to Randone, otherwise known as "Goose," on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

While neither ended up with the final rose, they got a second chance at love on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. The duo ended the season with an engagement.

"I think our love story promotes giving a second chance at whatever it is in life or whatever type of relationship because there's always light at the end of the tunnel, and it's not how you start but how you finish," Randone told E! News in 2018.