How Adele "Transformed" Her Body Under the Radar

Rumor has it Adele has been working her butt off!

While the music superstar continues to lead a private life in Southern California, photographers recently spotted the "Hello" singer showing off her healthy physique.

So how is Adele getting in the best shape of her life? We have the scoop!

"She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."

We're told she goes a couple of times per week for private sessions. And for the most part, Adele flies completely under the radar.

"She's also staying active going on walks and getting in a lot of steps. She is in a groove," a source shared. "She looks great and has totally transformed her body. She is barely recognizable and is continuing to lose weight."