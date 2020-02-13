Watch Reza Farahan Explode at Mercedes Javid for Spreading Cheating Rumors About His Husband

The beginning of the end.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan confronts longtime best friend Mercedes "MJ" Javid for allegedly spreading cheating rumors about his husband, Adam Neely. In the season eight premiere, Destiney Rose and Mike Shouhed told Reza that Ali Ashouri said Adam hosted a "strip Jenga" game in his absence.

On top of that, Ali alleged that Adam was sending sexually explicit photos and texts to other men. Per the sneak peek above, it appears MJ may've played a part in all of this drama.

"Hey, Mers, did you tell Ali Ashouri to come confront me about sexually harassing people? That Adam has been sexually harassing him?" a heated Reza inquires on the phone to MJ. "He told me that you told him that me and my husband don't have a good relationship. You're sharing with a weasel that I don't know and that I don't trust things about my relationship?"

Although MJ begins to answer with, "Okay, full disclosure," she quickly hangs up the phone as her doctor enters the room. The lower third reveals MJ is speaking to Reza from the Post-Natal ICU.