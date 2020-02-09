Fans Outraged as Luke Perry Isn't Included in 2020 Oscars In Memoriam

Viewers are expressing disappointment in the 2020 Oscars after the Academy forgot to include Luke Perry in the In Memoriam tribute.

When Billie Eilishand brother Finneas took to the stage to perform "Yesterday" during the In Memoriam, fans waited to see the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star's face appear on the screen. But, as they watched name after name appear on the screen, viewers of Sunday night's show realized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences neglected to include the late star.

To add further insult to injury, Perry starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. "Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" one Twitter user noted.

Many more people expressed disappointment and outrage on social media, causing his name to trend within minutes.