Rebel Wilson Glitters in Gold on the Red Carpet at 2020 Oscars

Rebel Wilson is proving that all that glitters is gold at the 2020 Oscars.

When the Cats star walked on to the red carpet in a gold dress, all eyes were on her. The Australia native went for an old Hollywood look, with soft curls framing her face, a subtle red lip and a Grecian-style dress. Altogether, it's the ultimate ensemble to wear to the Academy Awards.

According to her Instagram, she's wearing a custom gown from the one and only Jason Wu, as well as vintage jewelry from Pomellato. She also detailed her pre-Oscars routine on Instagram, which included a cryo session, hair & makeup and plenty of pics. As her best friend Carly Steel put it, the star is having a total "Marilyn Monroe" moment.

There's no doubt Rebel and Carly will have an amazing time at the show tonight, even if they don't end up sandwiched between Brad Pittand Leonardo DiCaprioas she hoped.