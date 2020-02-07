Kelly Clarkson Learning to Make Balloon Animals Is Honestly the Funniest Thing She’s Ever Done

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson faced her fears and enlisted guest Alison Brie to lead her in a balloon animal-making demonstration.

After learning that the GLOW star used to be a party clown in her teens and is skilled in the balloon arts, the "Since U Been Gone" singer tried her best to follow Alison as she walked her through the basics of making a poodle. But the friendly lesson proved to be a not-so easy feat when Alison saw her struggling to twist the balloon.

"Kelly!" the Community alum said as she jokingly scolded the daytime host. "I said twist and hold! Don't be afraid of the balloon! I've never taught this before."

Still unable to twist the balloon as instructed, The Voice judge's competitive side came out. "Are you serious?" she said to the balloon as it unraveled. Showing some support, Alison encouraged Kelly to keep going. "You can still do it," she cheered. "Go, go, go! You can do it. It's not gonna pop."