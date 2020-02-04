How Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Became Essential To Your Morning Routine

Tucked away on the sixth floor of the New York City's renowned 30 Rockefeller Center is a no judgement zone: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's studio.

Each day, the Today co-hosts and moms—between the two, they have five kids—head into work knowing they can be tired, crabby or, simply put, themselves. "If you say, ‘I didn't sleep all night,' we get it," Hoda tells E! News. "We're not judging. Especially in this job, you have to catch the person next to you. If you don't, it's over. And I know for a fact that if I start stepping in it or saying something crazy, she'll catch me." That is, of course, a two way street. "Vice versa," adds Jenna, "100 times."

It's that trust and candor—with each other and their audience—that's made them morning TV's must-watch duo: No topic is off limits and no conversation is censored. "We're honest in that we can feel weak and vulnerable as moms, as friends, as humans," Jenna says. "I think that's what people relate to. They're like, ‘Oh, that's me.'"

Even the April kick off of their Hoda & Jenna hour was so genuinely real, it couldn't have been scripted. Just two weeks after their first episode together—Jenna took over for Kathie Lee Gifford—Hoda announced she had adopted a second daughter and was starting maternity leave. Then, one month before her return, Jenna gave birth to her third child. They wouldn't reunite on-air until mid-November. (It was, of course, an event worth waking up for.) "If you add up how many shows we've done," jokes Hoda, "we've only been together for two months."