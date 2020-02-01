Jenna Dewan Looks As Radiant As Ever Posing for Nude Maternity Shoot

Instagram
Jenna Dewan is glowing.
The 39-year-old actress and dancer is awaiting the arrival of her little bundle of joy and what better way to bask in all the happiness than to celebrate her second pregnancy with a nude maternity shoot?
Dewan took to Instagram this week to share breathtaking pictures of herself, captured by photographer Elizabeth Messina, writing, "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life."
In the first photo that Dewan shared, she's standing in the middle of an empty room wearing only a beautiful lace cover-up, looking as graceful and as radiant as ever. In a series of other pictures from her maternity shoot, Dewan looks completely at ease and comfortable in her own skin during this transformative chapter of her life.
Her boyfriend and the father of her child Steve Kazee also appears in a couple of her maternity shoot pictures, touching her growing baby bump and in one of the pics, the two are kissing, looking so in love. "My love, my gift, I am the luckiest girl alive," Dewan writes, alongside a picture of the two.
In another picture, Dewan is wearing lacey lingerie and she writes, "Only @elizabethmessina makes lingerie while 8 months pregnant look elegant."
She also shared another picture where the Step Up star is laying in a tub of milky water, with flower petals surrounding her, as she looks straight into the camera.
Dewan, who shared a total of 8 pictures on her Instagram feed of her maternity shoot blamed it on "the hormones," but we're not complaining—we're here for her breathtaking pics.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Flirting Dancing host opened up about the differences between her first and second pregnancies.
"First pregnancy was really easy," Dewan told Kelly Clarkson. "Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster."
The star, whose due date is in March, continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."
Dewan shares a 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.
