Jenna Dewan Looks As Radiant As Ever Posing for Nude Maternity Shoot

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Dewan Instagram

Instagram

Jenna Dewan is glowing. 

The 39-year-old actress and dancer is awaiting the arrival of her little bundle of joy and what better way to bask in all the happiness than to celebrate her second pregnancy with a nude maternity shoot? 

Dewan took to Instagram this week to share breathtaking pictures of herself, captured by photographer Elizabeth Messina, writing, "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina comes over and captures one of the most magical times in your life." 

In the first photo that Dewan shared, she's standing in the middle of an empty room wearing only a beautiful lace cover-up, looking as graceful and as radiant as ever. In a series of other pictures from her maternity shoot, Dewan looks completely at ease and comfortable in her own skin during this transformative chapter of her life. 

Her boyfriend and the father of her child Steve Kazee also appears in a couple of her maternity shoot pictures, touching her growing baby bump and in one of the pics, the two are kissing, looking so in love. "My love, my gift, I am the luckiest girl alive," Dewan writes, alongside a picture of the two

Read

How Jenna Dewan's 2nd Pregnancy Is Different From Her "Really Easy" First

In another picture, Dewan is wearing lacey lingerie and she writes, "Only @elizabethmessina makes lingerie while 8 months pregnant look elegant." 

She also shared another picture where the Step Up star is laying in a tub of milky water, with flower petals surrounding her, as she looks straight into the camera

Dewan, who shared a total of 8 pictures on her Instagram feed of her maternity shoot blamed it on "the hormones," but we're not complaining—we're here for her breathtaking pics. 

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Flirting Dancing host opened up about the differences between her first and second pregnancies. 

"First pregnancy was really easy," Dewan told Kelly Clarkson. "Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster." 

The star, whose due date is in March, continued, "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different." 

Dewan shares a 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Jenna Dewan , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Life/Style , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Entertainment
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.