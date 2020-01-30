Blake Lively Says 5-Year-Old Daughter James Is "So Intimidated" By Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon has found his number one fan: James Reynolds!

It turns out, the daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is super starstruck by the late-night host. During Blake's chat with Jimmy on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress explained that her daughter couldn't make it to the show because she's "so intimidated" by Jimmy.

As some fans will remember, Blake and Ryan's daughter previously called Jimmy "dada" during a hilarious and heartwarming video back in 2016. After Jimmy gifted Blake a cardboard cut-out of himself, Lively spotted James giving the cut-out a kiss, referring to Jimmy as her dad! So, when Jimmy asked for an update on James on Wednesday night, Blake told the host, "We gotta stay away from you, Jimmy."

"She is so intimidated by you," The Rhythm Section star shared, adding that her 5-year-old daughter was too nervous to come to the show.