Husband of Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Pays Tribute to "Extraordinary" Wife

The husband of Christina Mauser, one of the passengers in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, is paying tribute to his wife.

On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter were on a helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, Calif. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven other people on the helicopter were also killed. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan have all been identified as victims of the helicopter crash.

Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old assistant coach for Gigi's Mamba Academy basketball team, has also been confirmed as one of the victims in the crash. Her husband Matt Mauser posted a message about Christina's passing on Facebook, writing, "My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."

On Monday, Matt spoke with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the heartbreaking loss.