Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Date Night at Pre-2020 Grammys Party

Gwen Stefani and longtime beau Blake Shelton stepped out for date night on Wednesday, joining a slew of other celebs at a pre-2020 Grammys party.

The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended Warner Music Group's bash at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-sheer, colorful tattoo-style mini skirt and thigh-high patent leather boots. Shelton wore a navy blazer over an untucked striped blue shirt and blue jeans.

"Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

Shelton is nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country." This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.

Other celebs spotted at the party included music stars Kehlani, JoJo and Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the 2020 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday.

Lizzo also attended Spotify's pre-Grammys party honoring the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who are also up for the coveted honor, as well as Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, and actresses Ariel Winter and Kate Beckinsale.