10 Surprising Secrets You Might Not Know About Dear John

Dear reader, can you believe it's been 10 years since Dear John came out?

The tearjerker starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried has officially reached double digits, with the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel holding its premiere a decade ago. Of course, given that it was a movie based on a Sparks book (with those adaptations truly reaching their peak at this time, with The Last Song coming out a few months later), and you know, featured a lot of a shirtless Tatum, starring in his first real romantic leading man role, Dear John proved to be an irresistible Valentine's Day treat for audiences.

The film centers on the years-long love story between John Tyree (Tatum), a soldier on leave, and Savannah Curtis (Seyfried), a college student, who meet while he's on leave and she's on Spring Break. Their complicated romance plays out through the letters they write one another while he is fighting in Iraq and she is dealing with a terminally ill friend/love interest. So yeah, there's a lot of tears.

But did you know the movie almost had a completely different ending, with the new one being shot just days before the film hit theaters?