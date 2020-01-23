Jesse Metcalfe Posts Cryptic Message Amid Cara Santana Split

Jesse Metcalfe is working up a sweat after his split from fiancée Cara Santana.

E! News confirmed on Wednesday that the John Tucker Must Die actor and his longtime love have called it quits after about 13 years together. News of the breakup came shortly after Metcalfe was spotted getting cozy with multiple women, who were not Santana.

In the controversial photos, taken over the weekend, the 41-year-old star can be seen hugging model Livia Pillmann after appearing to go on a lunch date. Then, later that same day, Metcalfe was photographed was spotted getting cozy with a blonde woman, believed to be actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio, outside of a bar in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people," a source told E! News, adding that while Jesse has not moved out yet, they are now arranging that. "Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women."