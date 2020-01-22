How Lizzo Went From Heartbreak to Feeling Good as Hell

With eight Grammy nominations, five top 10 hits and a lot of love from her fans, it's no surprise Lizzo is feeling "good as hell." However, the 31-year-old singer didn't always feel this way.

In an interview with Rolling Stone released Wednesday, the artist opened up about the heartache she's experienced and how it's influenced her work.

According to the magazine, the first time Lizzo thought she was in love was at age 19. The musician was, as she put it, "delusional" and trying to be someone she wasn't. After the relationship ended, she started to ask the following question: "How can you be in love with someone when you're not even you?"

Then, about two years ago, Lizzo fell in love with an unknown Gemini. Their breakup inspired many of the tracks on her album Cuz I Love You.

"As f--ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," she told the publication for its February issue. "I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience."